Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ferguson Shapiro LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 89,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 63,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,052,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $446.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,253,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,933,948. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $431.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $398.03. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $304.77 and a 1 year high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

