Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Holdings Lowered by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,482 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $1.08 on Friday, reaching $166.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,178,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,592,167. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $168.18. The firm has a market cap of $47.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.54.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

