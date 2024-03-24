Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $6,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 67,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.98. 962,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,251,788. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.74 and a 200 day moving average of $61.69. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $65.38.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

