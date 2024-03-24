Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Shares Acquired by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the third quarter valued at about $572,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 35.4% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 12,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 414.5% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 61,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 49,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,917,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,827,000 after acquiring an additional 182,582 shares during the last quarter.

VRIG traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $25.07. 363,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,339. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $25.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.01.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.1304 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

