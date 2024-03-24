Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 376.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 253,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,864 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $8,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $373,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $480,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Invitation Homes

In other news, CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $347,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,035.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Stock Down 1.5 %

Invitation Homes stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.59. 3,603,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,511,845. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.49 and a 1 year high of $36.53. The firm has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.19.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $624.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.51 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 21.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INVH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.79.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

