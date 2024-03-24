iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Acquired by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 68.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,959 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,464,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,500,096,000 after buying an additional 6,505,853 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 135.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,120,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,429,728,000 after buying an additional 9,270,435 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.7% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,620,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,385,414,000 after buying an additional 2,352,314 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,436,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,477,000 after buying an additional 1,628,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,140,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $653,157,000 after purchasing an additional 551,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of TLT traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.98. 30,262,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,142,516. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.44. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.42 and a 52-week high of $108.87.
About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.
