iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 20.8% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $219,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of IVV traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $523.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,940,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,861,968. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $391.09 and a one year high of $526.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $502.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $468.18.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

