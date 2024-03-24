iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3,780.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $97.82. The company had a trading volume of 8,359,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,781,076. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.74 and a 200-day moving average of $96.34. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $100.98.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.