iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Position Decreased by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.82. 8,359,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,781,076. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $100.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.34.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

