iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) is Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Sweet Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 195,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF comprises about 2.8% of Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $11,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XT. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 85,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,265,000 after buying an additional 10,429 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the period.

NASDAQ XT opened at $59.46 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $61.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.88.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

