iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) is Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Sweet Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 195,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF makes up about 2.8% of Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $11,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 298.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 212.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 114.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock opened at $59.46 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $61.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.88.

About iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

