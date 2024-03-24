iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Purchased by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.93. The stock had a trading volume of 5,018,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,498,339. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.95.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.