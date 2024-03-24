iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) Stock Price Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $34.98

iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.98 and traded as high as $37.46. iShares MSCI Italy ETF shares last traded at $37.39, with a volume of 648,188 shares trading hands.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.98 and its 200-day moving average is $32.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.02 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.03.

Get iShares MSCI Italy ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWI. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 5,678.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000.

About iShares MSCI Italy ETF

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Italy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Italy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.