iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 4,827.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 432,193 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.21% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $28,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 106,674.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,687,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,609,000 after buying an additional 14,674,139 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,571,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $737,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199,658 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 25.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,291,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,738,000 after purchasing an additional 872,492 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 755.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,175,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687,586 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,869,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,111,000 after purchasing an additional 718,292 shares during the period.

Shares of EWJ stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $71.82. 5,767,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,794,322. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.94. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $56.75 and a 1 year high of $72.07.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

