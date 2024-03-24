iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,455 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF were worth $6,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 37.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 37,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 10,278 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 27.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 221,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after buying an additional 47,189 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 235,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 194,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 29,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Singapore ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $18.34. 473,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,276. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 1-year low of $17.22 and a 1-year high of $20.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.26 million, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.