iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $11,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $339.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.76. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $233.51 and a 12-month high of $340.83. The company has a market cap of $86.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

