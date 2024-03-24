iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $7,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVY stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.15. The stock had a trading volume of 595,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,889. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.08. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $102.66 and a one year high of $121.66. The firm has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.9976 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

