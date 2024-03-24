iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,846 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 83,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $22.56. 17,183,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,376,988. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.27. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.