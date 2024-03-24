iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,673 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 9.7% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $29,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,637,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 21,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 32,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $85.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.01 and a 200 day moving average of $74.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $61.18 and a 12-month high of $85.56.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

