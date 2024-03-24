iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 39,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 26,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVW opened at $85.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.76. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $61.18 and a one year high of $85.56. The company has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

