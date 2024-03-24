iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Shares Sold by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,901 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BOS Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 60,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 60,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSG traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,063. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.07 and a 200 day moving average of $21.19. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $22.95.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

