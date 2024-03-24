iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Holdings Raised by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 189.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,012 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 7,626 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 84,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $995,000. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $766,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,120. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $40.18 and a one year high of $49.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.20.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.