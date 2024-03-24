iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) is Mutual Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 3,451.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,386,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,178,164 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up 5.9% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.69% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $170,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,547,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707,884 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 24,697,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444,542 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 33.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,819,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427,187 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,257,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,793,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,481,000 after buying an additional 1,260,804 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS GOVT traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,185,912 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.46.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

