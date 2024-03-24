Israel Discount Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:ISDAY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

Israel Discount Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:ISDAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.2681 per share on Friday, April 19th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. This is a boost from Israel Discount Bank’s previous dividend of $0.18.
Israel Discount Bank Stock Performance
ISDAY opened at $48.50 on Friday. Israel Discount Bank has a 1 year low of $41.25 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.67.
About Israel Discount Bank
