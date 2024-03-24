J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stock Holdings Raised by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. J.B. Hunt Transport Services makes up 3.4% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $5,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,989 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 184.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,154,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $406,215,000 after buying an additional 1,397,651 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,189,000. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,662,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $481,953,000 after acquiring an additional 570,831 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,714,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,178,160,000 after acquiring an additional 429,256 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBHT has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Susquehanna cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $205.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $202.99 per share, with a total value of $1,014,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,950. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brian Webb sold 900 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.54, for a total transaction of $187,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,134,773.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $202.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,432 shares of company stock valued at $4,309,687. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of JBHT opened at $194.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $204.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.80. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.66 and a 1-year high of $219.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.27). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 24.68%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

