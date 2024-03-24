James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of James Hardie Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $35.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

NYSE JHX opened at $39.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. James Hardie Industries has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $41.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.69.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 38.75%. The business had revenue of $978.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JHX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in James Hardie Industries by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in James Hardie Industries by 5.0% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in James Hardie Industries by 4.7% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in James Hardie Industries by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in James Hardie Industries by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 36,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

