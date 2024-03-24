Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB) Shares Acquired by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 303,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned approximately 14.12% of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF worth $14,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,964,000. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 143,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 95,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 34,855 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 479.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 89,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 73,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 23,050 shares in the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Stock Performance

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.76. 379,500 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.78.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.