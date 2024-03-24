Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Sold by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. cut its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 247,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,138,000 after acquiring an additional 21,012 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 19,055 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $771,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.50. 209,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,514. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $47.59 and a twelve month high of $48.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.18.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

