Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target Raised to $188.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $171.00 to $188.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $193.42.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $121.81 on Wednesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $111.25 and a 52-week high of $147.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by ($0.04). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 16.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Philip L. Johnson purchased 12,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $119.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,435,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,342,063.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Philip L. Johnson bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $119.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,435,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,342,063.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $231,623.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 202 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 676.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 396 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 440 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

