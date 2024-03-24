JMP Securities Reiterates “Market Outperform” Rating for DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN)

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $47.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on DigitalOcean from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.60.

DigitalOcean Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of DOCN stock opened at $39.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,930.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.81. DigitalOcean has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $51.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.29.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.23. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $180.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.26 million. As a group, research analysts predict that DigitalOcean will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DigitalOcean

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,881,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter worth about $1,127,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

