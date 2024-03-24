Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,100 ($26.73) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on JMAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,000 ($25.46) to GBX 1,460 ($18.59) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America raised Johnson Matthey to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,600 ($20.37) to GBX 2,000 ($25.46) in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.01) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,985 ($25.27).

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on JMAT

Johnson Matthey Price Performance

Insider Activity

JMAT opened at GBX 1,846 ($23.50) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,633.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,613.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of £3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 1,922.92, a P/E/G ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.96. Johnson Matthey has a 1 year low of GBX 1,428.50 ($18.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,016.50 ($25.67).

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Stephen Oxley purchased 24 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,597 ($20.33) per share, with a total value of £383.28 ($487.94). Insiders acquired 66 shares of company stock valued at $109,920 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Johnson Matthey

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.