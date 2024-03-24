Jonestrading Raises Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Price Target to $56.00

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) had its price target raised by Jonestrading from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CRNX. Citigroup started coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $54.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.17.

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $44.29 on Wednesday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $47.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.62.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.01). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,223.27% and a negative return on equity of 52.93%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.84) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 14,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $503,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $2,648,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,179.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 14,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $503,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,406 shares of company stock worth $4,801,328. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 63,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 42,323 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 461,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,719,000 after acquiring an additional 110,565 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $10,409,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 34,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $1,338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

