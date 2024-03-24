JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Price Target to $13.00

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sportradar Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.88.

NASDAQ SRAD opened at $11.47 on Thursday. Sportradar Group has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.20.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,917,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,429,000 after buying an additional 292,994 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 24,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 9,702 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 4,538.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 15,657 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 3,638,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,419,000 after buying an additional 909,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

