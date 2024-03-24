Kainos Group (OTCMKTS:KNNNF) and Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Head-To-Head Analysis

Kainos Group (OTCMKTS:KNNNF – Get Free Report) and Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Kainos Group and Dynatrace, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kainos Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Dynatrace 0 3 18 0 2.86

Dynatrace has a consensus target price of $61.25, suggesting a potential upside of 32.20%. Given Dynatrace’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dynatrace is more favorable than Kainos Group.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kainos Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Dynatrace $1.16 billion 11.77 $107.96 million $0.66 70.20

This table compares Kainos Group and Dynatrace’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Dynatrace has higher revenue and earnings than Kainos Group.

Profitability

This table compares Kainos Group and Dynatrace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kainos Group N/A N/A N/A Dynatrace 14.44% 11.92% 7.43%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.3% of Dynatrace shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Dynatrace shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dynatrace beats Kainos Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kainos Group

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for public sector, commercial, and healthcare customers. The Workday Services segment provides consulting, project management, integration, and post deployment services for Workday's software suite, which includes cloud-based software for human capital management, and financial management, and adaptive planning. The Workday Products segment develops various products comprising Smart Test, an automated testing platform; Smart Audit, a compliance monitoring tool; and Smart Shield, which is used for data masking applications. The company engages in the property business; software development activities; and offers software services. It serves financial services, insurance, education, life sciences, and healthcare industries, as well as government. Kainos Group plc was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Belfast, the United Kingdom.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc. provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences. The company also offers implementation, consulting, and training services. Dynatrace, Inc. markets its products through a combination of direct sales team and a network of partners, including resellers, system integrators, and managed service providers. It serves customers in various industries comprising banking, insurance, retail, manufacturing, travel, and software. The company operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Dynatrace, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

