Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Stock Position Raised by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) by 2,482.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,448 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.46% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $55,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KRTX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $291.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs lowered Karuna Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Karuna Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Karuna Therapeutics

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.13, for a total value of $1,580,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,008,749.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.81, for a total transaction of $4,752,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,650 shares in the company, valued at $12,244,706.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.13, for a total value of $1,580,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,008,749.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $7,924,500. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Karuna Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock remained flat at $329.83 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.14 and a beta of 1.18. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.38 and a 12 month high of $329.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $318.74 and its 200 day moving average is $244.87.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($3.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.36). During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Karuna Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Articles

