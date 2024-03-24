KB Home (NYSE:KBH) PT Lowered to $78.00 at Evercore ISI

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Evercore ISI from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of KB Home from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KB Home presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.96.

KB Home Stock Performance

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $68.40 on Thursday. KB Home has a 1 year low of $38.26 and a 1 year high of $72.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.07.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The construction company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that KB Home will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 10.88%.

Insider Transactions at KB Home

In other news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 5,500 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $330,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,098 shares in the company, valued at $546,971.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 45,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $2,749,631.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 109,981 shares in the company, valued at $6,650,551.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $330,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,971.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 373,635 shares of company stock worth $22,400,005 over the last ninety days. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KB Home

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in KB Home by 3.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KB Home by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC lifted its position in KB Home by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 57,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in KB Home by 40.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in KB Home by 1.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

