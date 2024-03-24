Keating Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Keating Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000. Hyatt Hotels accounts for about 0.4% of Keating Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of H. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 340.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,739 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 196.2% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,206,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,693 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 4,359.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,465,000 after acquiring an additional 959,519 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,449,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,319,000 after purchasing an additional 835,982 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth $68,934,000. 46.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

H has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $143.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $95.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder F.L.P. Trust #14 sold 1,283,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.96, for a total transaction of $200,096,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder F.L.P. Trust #14 sold 1,283,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.96, for a total value of $200,096,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust L sold 66,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $8,418,333.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,440,275 shares of company stock worth $222,698,127. 21.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $159.15 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $96.77 and a 52 week high of $159.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.02, a PEG ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.48.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 7.59%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.