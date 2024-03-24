Keating Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 219,975 Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Keating Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 219,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,750,000. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for about 8.8% of Keating Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,587,896,000 after buying an additional 1,325,991,074 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $964,597,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,310,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,684,000 after acquiring an additional 8,982,232 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $386,651,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,972,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $60.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.22 and its 200-day moving average is $56.08. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $60.51. The stock has a market cap of $65.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.223 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

