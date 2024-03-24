Keating Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 17,363 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Keating Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Keating Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $119.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.02. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $120.03. The firm has a market cap of $54.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

