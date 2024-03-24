Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Rating Increased to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$8.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their previous target price of C$7.50.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bankshares cut their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$8.75 to C$7.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.50.

KEL stock opened at C$5.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.39. Kelt Exploration has a one year low of C$4.37 and a one year high of C$8.16.

In other Kelt Exploration news, Senior Officer Douglas Jeffery Errico sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.03, for a total value of C$241,200.00. Insiders sold 43,226 shares of company stock worth $260,102 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in Western Canada. The company markets its crude oil and natural gas liquids primarily to third party. Kelt Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

