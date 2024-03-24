Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Key Tronic Price Performance
NASDAQ KTCC opened at $4.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.22 million, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.43. Key Tronic has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $7.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.64.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $145.42 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Key Tronic
Key Tronic Company Profile
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
