Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ KTCC opened at $4.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.22 million, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.43. Key Tronic has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $7.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $145.42 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Key Tronic by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Key Tronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 564.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 103,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 88,210 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 13,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

