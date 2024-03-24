KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT)

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.54.

Sprout Social Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $60.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.25 and a beta of 1.06. Sprout Social has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $68.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.84.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $93.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.76 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 41.25% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. Equities analysts predict that Sprout Social will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sprout Social

In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $93,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,001,134.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $93,165.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,822 shares in the company, valued at $8,001,134.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total value of $314,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 214,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,055,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,414,346 in the last quarter. 11.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 306,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,840,000 after purchasing an additional 16,726 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 94,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after acquiring an additional 15,662 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 76,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 45,742 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,650,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the period.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

