Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Lifted to Outperform at CLSA

CLSA upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Free Report) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $4.40 target price on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $4.80.

KC stock opened at $3.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.13. Kingsoft Cloud has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter worth approximately $734,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 128.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 48,871 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 4,469.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 31,953 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 625,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 20,084 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 192,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 13,770 shares during the period. 17.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.

