Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. Buys New Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 48,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,000. Old Republic International makes up about 1.3% of Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 1,069.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 167.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 779.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Old Republic International by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded Old Republic International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Insider Transactions at Old Republic International

In other Old Republic International news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $180,890.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,271.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Old Republic International news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $180,890.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,271.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Adachi bought 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.60 per share, with a total value of $55,055.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,367. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $29.66 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.41.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 8.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 50.48%.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Stories

