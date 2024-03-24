Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. Invests $1.33 Million in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 73,581 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOLD. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the third quarter valued at about $2,910,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 204.2% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 249,017 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after buying an additional 167,145 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 53.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 524,618 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after buying an additional 183,076 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 10.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,995,217 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $255,406,000 after buying an additional 1,769,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 58.5% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 152,048 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 56,125 shares during the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $15.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.57. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $20.75.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOLD. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. CIBC lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.05.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

