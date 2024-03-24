Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. Invests $218,000 in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Montchanin Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

EQT Stock Performance

EQT opened at $34.36 on Friday. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $45.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.42 and a 200-day moving average of $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. EQT had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. EQT’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $39.00) on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.08.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

