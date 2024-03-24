Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,000. Best Buy comprises 1.5% of Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 549.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Best Buy from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush lifted their target price on Best Buy from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised Best Buy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Best Buy from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.27.

BBY stock opened at $81.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.49. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $86.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.75.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.58 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 66.08%.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

