Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 113,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,000. Cameco comprises 4.6% of Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Cameco by 1,049.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cameco by 210.4% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Cameco in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cameco in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Price Performance

Shares of CCJ opened at $43.19 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.33. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.98 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CCJ shares. StockNews.com lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCJ

About Cameco

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.