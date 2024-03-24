Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,621 MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 39.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 462,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,420,000 after acquiring an additional 131,943 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 15.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,651,000 after purchasing an additional 18,559 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 11.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 488,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,916,000 after purchasing an additional 51,866 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 234.0% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 96,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,469,000 after purchasing an additional 67,595 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,080,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,032,000 after purchasing an additional 52,633 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Insider Transactions at MSC Industrial Direct

In other news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,475,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 18,746 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total value of $1,830,171.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,846,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,227,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 7,500 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,038 shares in the company, valued at $137,475,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 254,503 shares of company stock worth $24,841,663. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $98.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.26 and a twelve month high of $105.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.25.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.31 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

