Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. Takes Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 39,074 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,000. SS&C Technologies comprises about 2.2% of Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 136.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 364.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $63.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.26 and its 200 day moving average is $57.71.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.13. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 11.03%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.44.

SS&C Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

